Business

Economy: More people are falling into foreclosure as even six-figure salaries cant keep up

By WSB Radio News Staff
Foreclosure
By WSB Radio News Staff

GEORGIA — According to recently released numbers, foreclosure starts rose 6% for the month of October and were 20% higher than the year before.

The data also found that completed foreclosures were up 32% year over year.

Florida, South Carolina, and Illinois led the nation in state foreclosure filings while Texas, California, and Florida led with completed foreclosures.

Georgia ranked 13th in the nation for foreclosures.

According to a new Harris poll, a six-figure salary is not what it used to be, either, which may be a major factor into the increase of foreclosures nationwide.

One in three six-figure earners described themselves as financially distressed. Two in three said six-figure pay is not a sign of wealth.

Three-quarters of those who earn 100K or more a year said they had used a credit card recently because they ran out of cash.

More than half of six-figure earners said they would have to double their income to feel financially secure.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!