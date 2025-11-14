Economy: More people are falling into foreclosure as even six-figure salaries cant keep up

GEORGIA — According to recently released numbers, foreclosure starts rose 6% for the month of October and were 20% higher than the year before.

The data also found that completed foreclosures were up 32% year over year.

Florida, South Carolina, and Illinois led the nation in state foreclosure filings while Texas, California, and Florida led with completed foreclosures.

Georgia ranked 13th in the nation for foreclosures.

According to a new Harris poll, a six-figure salary is not what it used to be, either, which may be a major factor into the increase of foreclosures nationwide.

One in three six-figure earners described themselves as financially distressed. Two in three said six-figure pay is not a sign of wealth.

Three-quarters of those who earn 100K or more a year said they had used a credit card recently because they ran out of cash.

More than half of six-figure earners said they would have to double their income to feel financially secure.