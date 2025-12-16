Few Americans think their finances will improve in 2026

NEW YORK — Do you think your finances will improve next year? Fewer Americans think so, according to a new survey by Bankrate.

It finds just 34% say their personal finances will improve.

About a third believe their finances will get worse and the main reason is inflation.

“Inflation fatigue is real, as Americans prepare to flip the calendar but cannot turn the page,” said Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick. “A declining sense of economic optimism comes as the job market has cooled, and inflation has remained persistent, with prices broadly still elevated. Facing these continued pressures, many are focused on paying down debt, boosting income, and saving more for emergencies.”

The most common financial goal for next year is paying down debt followed by getting a higher-paying job or additional source of income and saving more for emergencies.

“With so many Americans looking to find a better-paying job or other form of income boost, here’s hoping that the job market remains sufficiently resilient that their hopes will be realized,” Hamrick tells Bankrate.