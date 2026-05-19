Busiest US commuter rail system to resume operations as deal reached to end strike

NEW YORK — Trains are set to resume rolling on the Long Island Rail Road on Tuesday after a deal was reached to end a strike that had shut down the busiest commuter rail system in the country.

Commuters in the New York City suburbs will still have to muddle through another tough morning rush hour, as trains won’t be running in time for the commute into work, railroad officials said after the deal was announced late Monday.

The LIRR urged riders to work from home again Tuesday if possible. Free but limited shuttle buses will still be offered from a handful of locations on Long Island to subway stations in New York City.

Five labor unions representing about half the train system's workforce went on strike at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, halting service for roughly 250,000 commuters who use the rail system that connects New York City to its eastern suburbs every weekday.

Hallie Kessler was among the weary Long Island commuters who welcomed the strike's end. With the trains out of service, the 24-year old speech therapist commuted three hours home from her job at a public school in the New York City borough of Queens on Monday.

“Obviously I wish trains would be running when peak hours start so I could avoid the long morning commute, but happy to not deal with it in the afternoon when I’m leaving work,” Kessler said. “Curious what the deal says about future fares, which has been a big concern, but we’ll see.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and railroad officials have said they're not at liberty to disclose details of the new contract terms until they're voted on and approved by union members. But the Democrat, who is up for reelection, stressed the deal won’t increase fares or taxes and will give unionized workers the fair wages they deserve.

The first impacts of the walkout were felt over the weekend, as baseball fans had to find other ways to get to Citi Field in Queens to see the New York Mets take on their crosstown rivals the New York Yankees.

Hochul said the deal ensures basketball fans won't meet the same fate as they travel to watch the New York Knicks continue their playoff run on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, which is located directly above the LIRR's Penn Station hub in Manhattan.

The unions — which represent locomotive engineers, machinists, signalmen and others — and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority had been negotiating a new contract since 2023, but talks had stalled over salaries and healthcare.

The unions have said raises were needed to help workers keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living in the New York City area. The MTA had said the union’s initial demands would lead to fare increases and set a difficult precedent for negotiations with other transit unions.

The strike was the first walkout for the LIRR since a two-day strike in 1994.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.