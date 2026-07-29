Police: Bullets that killed 2 bystanders at Seattle festival weren't from teen shooter's gun

SEATTLE — Bullets recovered from two bystanders killed during a shootout at a Seattle festival last weekend do not appear to have come from the gun that a 15-year-old arrested at the scene was firing, police said in court documents filed Wednesday.

The King County prosecutor’s office filed charges of first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement as well as unlawful possession of a handgun by someone under 18. In a statement supporting the charges, police said the teen was seen firing an untraceable ghost gun into a crowd, but preliminary testing of bullets recovered from two bystanders killed showed they did not match that weapon.

Shell casings found at the scene of Sunday’s shooting indicate four weapons were fired during the shootout.

Police say a 19-year-old suspect involved in the shooting was shot and killed at the scene. Police have been trying to identify at least one other person involved in the shooting. The statement did not indicate who might have fired the bullets that killed the bystanders.

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