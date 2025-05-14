Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#22. Hardeeville Junior /Senior High
- Location: Jasper County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 557 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#21. School Of Humanities At Juliette Gordon Low
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 665 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
#20. Savannah Classical Academy Charter High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 72 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
#19. Groves High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 992 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
#18. Beach High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 914 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
#17. The School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 701 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
#16. Windsor Forest High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 1,012 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
#15. Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 760 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
#14. Johnson High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 790 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
#13. Royal Live Oaks Academy of the Arts & Sciences Charter School
- Location: Charter Institute at Erskine, SC
- Enrollment: 655 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#12. Islands High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 862 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#11. New Hampstead High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 1,436 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#10. Jenkins High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 1,118 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#9. Effingham County High School
- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,108 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#8. Hilton Head Island High School
- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 1,345 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#7. Woodville Tompkins Technical & Career High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 684 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#6. South Effingham High School
- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,888 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Savannah Early College High School
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 151 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. May River High School
- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 1,601 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#3. Richmond Hill High School
- Location: Bryan County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,454 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Bluffton High School
- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC
- Enrollment: 1,350 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Savannah Arts Academy
- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA
- Enrollment: 905 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.