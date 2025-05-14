Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Savannah metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#22. Hardeeville Junior /Senior High

- Location: Jasper County School District, SC

- Enrollment: 557 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#21. School Of Humanities At Juliette Gordon Low

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 665 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: unavailable

#20. Savannah Classical Academy Charter High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 72 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C

#19. Groves High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 992 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C

#18. Beach High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 914 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C

#17. The School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 701 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C

#16. Windsor Forest High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 1,012 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C

#15. Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 760 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

#14. Johnson High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 790 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: C+

#13. Royal Live Oaks Academy of the Arts & Sciences Charter School

- Location: Charter Institute at Erskine, SC

- Enrollment: 655 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

#12. Islands High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 862 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#11. New Hampstead High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 1,436 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#10. Jenkins High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 1,118 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#9. Effingham County High School

- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,108 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#8. Hilton Head Island High School

- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC

- Enrollment: 1,345 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#7. Woodville Tompkins Technical & Career High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 684 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#6. South Effingham High School

- Location: Effingham County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 1,888 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#5. Savannah Early College High School

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 151 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. May River High School

- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC

- Enrollment: 1,601 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. Richmond Hill High School

- Location: Bryan County Schools, GA

- Enrollment: 2,454 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Bluffton High School

- Location: Beaufort County School District, SC

- Enrollment: 1,350 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#1. Savannah Arts Academy

- Location: Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, GA

- Enrollment: 905 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.