Barrow County School Superintendent announces plans to return to school, extra support and security

BARROW COUNTY — After the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School that claimed the lives of four people and injured nine others, school officials announced plans to return to school in Barrow County, excluding Apalachee High School.

According to an official statement by the Barrow County School System Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff,

The incident unfolded around 10:20 a.m. when officers from multiple agencies and Fire/EMS personnel were dispatched to the high school after reports of an active shooter.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, school resource officers quickly responded to the situation and the shooter, later identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, surrendered and was taken into custody.

BCSS Family, This last week has been an incredibly difficult time for all of us. We are still grieving but at the same time we must try our best to navigate this uncharted journey ahead together. Please know your trust and your children’s safety remain at the heart of everything we do. School will resume for all students, except for those at Apalachee High School, on Tuesday, Sep. 10. We believe we need to be together as soon as possible to move forward and to provide some sense of familiarity for our students. For our Apalachee families, we will send a message to you separately with information about returning. We know these are challenging times, and we are here for you. We will have extra support and security, including more law enforcement, at each of our schools. Georgia Emergency Management is also setting up a Community Recovery Center at the Barrow Leisure Services Center (175 2nd St.) to offer you free resources and mental health services. Monday, Sept. 9: Noon-5pm. Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 13: 9am-5pm. We are in this together, and as a community, we will continue to care for one another. — Dr. Dallas LeDuff Superintendent, Barrow County School System

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, nine other people were injured by gunshots. At least five others were treated for symptoms of anxiety/panic attacks.

Mason Schermerhorn, Christian Angulo, 14, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie 53, were all killed in the shooting. The GBI said Gray used an AR platform-style weapon.

Colin Gray, Colt Gray’s father, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI Director Chris Hosey said Thursday night that Colin Gray “allowed” his son to have the weapon used in the deadly school shooting on Wednesday morning.

Colin Gray faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. He was booked into the Barrow County Detention Center on Thursday.

Prosecutors say they will present the case to a grand jury on Oct. 17.