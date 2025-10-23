News

American Heart Association updates guidelines for CPR

By WSB Radio News Staff
Close Up Of Woman Demonstrating Heimlich Maneuver In First Aid Class
Heimlich maneuver FILE PHOTO: A restaurant patron and Mizzou fan was at the right place at the right time. (HighwayStarz/highwaystarz - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Sandy Springs-based American Heart Association updates the guidelines for CPR.

The guidelines now include how to handle choking in adults, children, and babies, and when to treat suspected opioid overdoses.

These new guidelines now include back blows when it comes to choking along with abdomen thrusts.

The updates also include the first public guidance for when to use naloxone, a medication used to reverse or reduce opioid overdose.

These are the first changes in five years.

You can access the updated guidelines here.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!