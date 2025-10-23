American Heart Association updates guidelines for CPR

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Sandy Springs-based American Heart Association updates the guidelines for CPR.

The guidelines now include how to handle choking in adults, children, and babies, and when to treat suspected opioid overdoses.

These new guidelines now include back blows when it comes to choking along with abdomen thrusts.

The updates also include the first public guidance for when to use naloxone, a medication used to reverse or reduce opioid overdose.

These are the first changes in five years.

You can access the updated guidelines here.