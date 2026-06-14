All 12 occupants dead in Missouri plane crash, state highway patrol says

BUTLER, Mo. — Authorities say 12 people were killed when a plane crashed in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement that troopers were on the scene, assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport. Butler is roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Ewing said the plane was taking people up to skydive. Emergency responders got a call that a plane was down and engulfed in fire around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning, he said.

Ewing said other details were not immediately available.

“It landed in a field adjacent to the airport, but I think they’re shutting down the roadway just as a precaution,” Ewing said.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, he said.

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