5 Things you can do to protect yourself from the bed bug when you travel…

Since most bed bugs find their way into your home when you return home from travel, here are 5 Ways you can protect yourself from the bugs while you travel…
- Pack using a top-quality luggage liner. Pack everything in bed bug free luggage liners. Keep your clean clothing in the luggage liner - including your shoes! Put dirty clothes in an anti-bed bug laundry bag.
- When traveling, look up your hotel’s history of reported bed bug cases. This can be found online at sites such as bedbugregistry.com.
- If you are flying - personally inspect your seating and surrounding area. Look for shed bed bug skins/shells, reddish brown streaks or spots and bed bug eggs – you may even see the bugs themselves in a bad infestation. Use a travel pillow with an encasement, do not use an airline provided pillow.
- If you find bed bugs on your suitcase or clothes, leave them there. That’s right, it’s far cheaper to buy yourself a new suitcase and outfit than it is to pay for a bed bug extermination.
- When returning home, vacuum the inside and outside of your luggage as well as the outside of your bed bug free luggage liner and laundry bag before entering the house. Do not use a bag-less vacuum for this, as you will only transfer the problem.