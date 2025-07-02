If you think the only good skeeter is a dead skeeter here are 5 Things to help you be skeeter free this summer…

1 – Get rid of standing water on your property. That includes water in gutters and children’s play toys, as a mosquito needs very little water to breed.

2 – Use plenty of N,N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide when outside. Ok, so I was big-leaguing you on the name. You probably know it as DEET and it is an effective repellent.

3 – Have your home pest control company perform a mosquito service on your lawn. They will be able to treat areas that are susceptible to skeeters. They can also give you a super treatment ahead of a big party you may be throwing, or a regular monthly skeeter killing program.

4 – Use GE Bug Lights on your deck area. Although these lights are not a repellent per se they do not attract mosquitoes like other incandescent lights do.

5 – Place a fan on your deck. Mosquitoes are notoriously very weak fliers, so a steady stream of moving air can keep them away. Citronella candles also will provide mild relief, but they offer no more relief than any other type of candle producing smoke.

Btw – bug zappers and ultra-sonic devices are not effective deterrents. Neither is eating garlic or taking B12. Purple martins aren’t even an effective way of mosquito control. While fun in each their own way, they will not control your skeeter population effectively.

Dragonflies on the other hand are natural predators…