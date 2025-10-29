The 30 most popular homes for sale in Atlanta

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Atlanta metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 800 Post Road Cir, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

- Views: 4,170

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,230

- Price per square foot: $147.98

#2. 3891 Wieuca Rd, NE Atlanta, GA 30342

- Views: 3,142

- List price: $3,800,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 9,869

- Price per square foot: $385.04

#3. 1386 Moores Mill Rd, NW Atlanta, GA 30327

- Views: 1,924

- List price: $11,650,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 12,733

- Price per square foot: $914.95

#4. 557 E Wesley Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305

- Views: 1,740

- List price: $949,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,981

- Price per square foot: $318.35

#5. 4870 Northside Dr, Atlanta, GA 30327

- Views: 1,569

- List price: $6,250,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 11,480

- Price per square foot: $544.43

#6. 229 Devonwood Dr, Atlanta, GA 30328

- Views: 1,533

- List price: $760,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,750

- Price per square foot: $202.67

#7. 5440 Clinchfield Trl, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

- Views: 1,524

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,594

- Price per square foot: $208.68

#8. 4144 Flintlock Rd, NW Atlanta, GA 30327

- Views: 1,343

- List price: $1,850,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,500

- Price per square foot: $336.36

#9. 11100 Crofton Overlook Ct, Johns Creek, GA 30097

- Views: 1,333

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,561

- Price per square foot: $186.36

#10. 232 Sarann Ct, NW Lilburn, GA 30047

- Views: 1,307

- List price: $415,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,304

- Price per square foot: $180.12

#11. 5951 Hugh Howell Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087

- Views: 1,297

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,370

- Price per square foot: $74.30

#12. 1660 Hamiota, Rdg Alpharetta, GA 30004

- Views: 1,241

- List price: $1,190,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 5,148

- Price per square foot: $231.16

#13. 895 Tyrell Dr, Austell, GA 30106

- Views: 1,226

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,372

- Price per square foot: $96.96

#14. 3955 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta, GA 30342

- Views: 1,210

- List price: $2,399,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 6,056

- Price per square foot: $396.14

#15. 106 Ormond St, SE Atlanta, GA 30315

- Views: 1,208

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,436

- Price per square foot: $272.99

#16. 338 Grand Ave, Suwanee, GA 30024

- Views: 1,204

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,517

- Price per square foot: $210.32

#17. 4860 Northland Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342

- Views: 1,184

- List price: $1,000,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,408

- Price per square foot: $293.43

#18. 160 Ludwell Ct, Johns Creek, GA 30022

- Views: 1,148

- List price: $950,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,246

- Price per square foot: $181.09

#19. 7315 Craigleith Dr, Duluth, GA 30097

- Views: 1,134

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,042

- Price per square foot: $247.92

#20. 520 Portico Ct, SW Atlanta, GA 30331

- Views: 1,122

- List price: $449,900

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,838

- Price per square foot: $117.22

#21. 765 Olde Clubs Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30022

- Views: 1,120

- List price: $789,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,747

- Price per square foot: $210.84

#22. 1569 Dabbs Bridge Rd, Dallas, GA 30132

- Views: 1,115

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,024

- Price per square foot: $211.23

#23. 5105 Deerlake Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30005

- Views: 1,102

- List price: $995,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,445

- Price per square foot: $223.85

#24. 4560 Harris Trl, NW Atlanta, GA 30327

- Views: 1,079

- List price: $7,495,000

- Beds: 9 | Baths: 11 | Square feet: 16,210

- Price per square foot: $462.37

#25. 1001 Quaker Ridge Way, Duluth, GA 30097

- Views: 1,058

- List price: $1,790,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,110

- Price per square foot: $251.76

#26. 1759 Kimberly Dr, SW Marietta, GA 30008

- Views: 1,036

- List price: $369,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,767

- Price per square foot: $208.83

#27. 4025 Cascade Rd, SW Atlanta, GA 30331

- Views: 1,033

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 8,353

- Price per square foot: $143.66

#28. 1110 Vernon Springs Ct, Atlanta, GA 30327

- Views: 1,007

- List price: $1,395,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,847

- Price per square foot: $489.99

#29. 8060 Derbyshire Ct, Duluth, GA 30097

- Views: 992

- List price: $1,849,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 8,839

- Price per square foot: $209.30

#30. 4465 Park Brooke, Trce Alpharetta, GA 30022

- Views: 987

- List price: $870,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,535

- Price per square foot: $157.18

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.