The 30 most popular homes for sale in Atlanta

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Atlanta metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 800 Post Road Cir, Stone Mountain, GA 30088
- Views: 4,170
- List price: $330,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,230
- Price per square foot: $147.98
- See 800 Post Road Cir, Stone Mountain, GA 30088 on Redfin.com
#2. 3891 Wieuca Rd, NE Atlanta, GA 30342
- Views: 3,142
- List price: $3,800,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 9,869
- Price per square foot: $385.04
- See 3891 Wieuca Rd, NE Atlanta, GA 30342 on Redfin.com
#3. 1386 Moores Mill Rd, NW Atlanta, GA 30327
- Views: 1,924
- List price: $11,650,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 12,733
- Price per square foot: $914.95
- See 1386 Moores Mill Rd, NW Atlanta, GA 30327 on Redfin.com
#4. 557 E Wesley Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
- Views: 1,740
- List price: $949,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,981
- Price per square foot: $318.35
- See 557 E Wesley Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305 on Redfin.com
#5. 4870 Northside Dr, Atlanta, GA 30327
- Views: 1,569
- List price: $6,250,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 11,480
- Price per square foot: $544.43
- See 4870 Northside Dr, Atlanta, GA 30327 on Redfin.com
#6. 229 Devonwood Dr, Atlanta, GA 30328
- Views: 1,533
- List price: $760,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,750
- Price per square foot: $202.67
- See 229 Devonwood Dr, Atlanta, GA 30328 on Redfin.com
#7. 5440 Clinchfield Trl, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
- Views: 1,524
- List price: $750,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,594
- Price per square foot: $208.68
- See 5440 Clinchfield Trl, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 on Redfin.com
#8. 4144 Flintlock Rd, NW Atlanta, GA 30327
- Views: 1,343
- List price: $1,850,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,500
- Price per square foot: $336.36
- See 4144 Flintlock Rd, NW Atlanta, GA 30327 on Redfin.com
#9. 11100 Crofton Overlook Ct, Johns Creek, GA 30097
- Views: 1,333
- List price: $850,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,561
- Price per square foot: $186.36
- See 11100 Crofton Overlook Ct, Johns Creek, GA 30097 on Redfin.com
#10. 232 Sarann Ct, NW Lilburn, GA 30047
- Views: 1,307
- List price: $415,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,304
- Price per square foot: $180.12
- See 232 Sarann Ct, NW Lilburn, GA 30047 on Redfin.com
#11. 5951 Hugh Howell Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087
- Views: 1,297
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,370
- Price per square foot: $74.30
- See 5951 Hugh Howell Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 on Redfin.com
#12. 1660 Hamiota, Rdg Alpharetta, GA 30004
- Views: 1,241
- List price: $1,190,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 5,148
- Price per square foot: $231.16
- See 1660 Hamiota, Rdg Alpharetta, GA 30004 on Redfin.com
#13. 895 Tyrell Dr, Austell, GA 30106
- Views: 1,226
- List price: $230,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,372
- Price per square foot: $96.96
- See 895 Tyrell Dr, Austell, GA 30106 on Redfin.com
#14. 3955 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta, GA 30342
- Views: 1,210
- List price: $2,399,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 6,056
- Price per square foot: $396.14
- See 3955 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta, GA 30342 on Redfin.com
#15. 106 Ormond St, SE Atlanta, GA 30315
- Views: 1,208
- List price: $665,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,436
- Price per square foot: $272.99
- See 106 Ormond St, SE Atlanta, GA 30315 on Redfin.com
#16. 338 Grand Ave, Suwanee, GA 30024
- Views: 1,204
- List price: $950,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,517
- Price per square foot: $210.32
- See 338 Grand Ave, Suwanee, GA 30024 on Redfin.com
#17. 4860 Northland Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
- Views: 1,184
- List price: $1,000,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,408
- Price per square foot: $293.43
- See 4860 Northland Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342 on Redfin.com
#18. 160 Ludwell Ct, Johns Creek, GA 30022
- Views: 1,148
- List price: $950,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,246
- Price per square foot: $181.09
- See 160 Ludwell Ct, Johns Creek, GA 30022 on Redfin.com
#19. 7315 Craigleith Dr, Duluth, GA 30097
- Views: 1,134
- List price: $1,250,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,042
- Price per square foot: $247.92
- See 7315 Craigleith Dr, Duluth, GA 30097 on Redfin.com
#20. 520 Portico Ct, SW Atlanta, GA 30331
- Views: 1,122
- List price: $449,900
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,838
- Price per square foot: $117.22
- See 520 Portico Ct, SW Atlanta, GA 30331 on Redfin.com
#21. 765 Olde Clubs Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30022
- Views: 1,120
- List price: $789,999
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,747
- Price per square foot: $210.84
- See 765 Olde Clubs Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30022 on Redfin.com
#22. 1569 Dabbs Bridge Rd, Dallas, GA 30132
- Views: 1,115
- List price: $850,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,024
- Price per square foot: $211.23
- See 1569 Dabbs Bridge Rd, Dallas, GA 30132 on Redfin.com
#23. 5105 Deerlake Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30005
- Views: 1,102
- List price: $995,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,445
- Price per square foot: $223.85
- See 5105 Deerlake Dr, Alpharetta, GA 30005 on Redfin.com
#24. 4560 Harris Trl, NW Atlanta, GA 30327
- Views: 1,079
- List price: $7,495,000
- Beds: 9 | Baths: 11 | Square feet: 16,210
- Price per square foot: $462.37
- See 4560 Harris Trl, NW Atlanta, GA 30327 on Redfin.com
#25. 1001 Quaker Ridge Way, Duluth, GA 30097
- Views: 1,058
- List price: $1,790,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 7,110
- Price per square foot: $251.76
- See 1001 Quaker Ridge Way, Duluth, GA 30097 on Redfin.com
#26. 1759 Kimberly Dr, SW Marietta, GA 30008
- Views: 1,036
- List price: $369,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,767
- Price per square foot: $208.83
- See 1759 Kimberly Dr, SW Marietta, GA 30008 on Redfin.com
#27. 4025 Cascade Rd, SW Atlanta, GA 30331
- Views: 1,033
- List price: $1,200,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 8,353
- Price per square foot: $143.66
- See 4025 Cascade Rd, SW Atlanta, GA 30331 on Redfin.com
#28. 1110 Vernon Springs Ct, Atlanta, GA 30327
- Views: 1,007
- List price: $1,395,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,847
- Price per square foot: $489.99
- See 1110 Vernon Springs Ct, Atlanta, GA 30327 on Redfin.com
#29. 8060 Derbyshire Ct, Duluth, GA 30097
- Views: 992
- List price: $1,849,999
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 8,839
- Price per square foot: $209.30
- See 8060 Derbyshire Ct, Duluth, GA 30097 on Redfin.com
#30. 4465 Park Brooke, Trce Alpharetta, GA 30022
- Views: 987
- List price: $870,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 5,535
- Price per square foot: $157.18
- See 4465 Park Brooke, Trce Alpharetta, GA 30022 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.