Tour Our Studios

WSB-TV provides behind-the-scenes tours for middle, high school, and college students who enrolled in a media class. Our #1 rated news station is where television, radio, and social media work together as a team to get the news to our viewers and listeners faster than anyone in Georgia.

Tour the following:

• Channel 2 Action News newsroom

• Channel 2 Action News studio

• Severe Weather Center 2

• Lottery and Production studios

• News 95.5 WSB – Atlanta’s News & Talk

• 97.1 The River – Atlanta’s Classic Hits

• KISS 104.1 – Atlanta’s R&B

• B98.5 - 80s, 90s and Now

• Radio’s “Live Lounge”

• Captain Herb Emory Triple Team Traffic Center

This is a one-hour walking tour. Parking at WSB-TV is free. The building is handicap accessible. Click here for directions. Any questions for us? Enter below or call 404-897-7000.

