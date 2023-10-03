Tour Our Studios

WSB-TV provides behind-the-scenes tours for middle, high school, and college students who enrolled in a media class.  Our #1 rated news station is where television, radio, and social media work together as a team to get the news to our viewers and listeners faster than anyone in Georgia.

Tour the following:

•             Channel 2 Action News newsroom

•             Channel 2 Action News studio

•             Severe Weather Center 2

•             Lottery and Production studios

•             News 95.5 WSB – Atlanta’s News & Talk

•             97.1 The River – Atlanta’s Classic Hits

•             KISS 104.1 – Atlanta’s R&B

•             B98.5 - 80s, 90s and Now

•             Radio’s “Live Lounge”

•             Captain Herb Emory Triple Team Traffic Center

This is a one-hour walking tour. Parking at WSB-TV is free. The building is handicap accessible. Click here for directions.  Any questions for us? Enter below or call 404-897-7000.

