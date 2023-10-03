Tour Our Studios

WSB-TV provides behind-the-scenes tours for middle, high school, and college students who enrolled in a media class. Our #1 rated news station is where television, radio, and social media work together as a team to get the news to our viewers and listeners faster than anyone in Georgia.
Tour the following:
• Channel 2 Action News newsroom
• Channel 2 Action News studio
• Severe Weather Center 2
• Lottery and Production studios
• News 95.5 WSB – Atlanta’s News & Talk
• 97.1 The River – Atlanta’s Classic Hits
• KISS 104.1 – Atlanta’s R&B
• B98.5 - 80s, 90s and Now
• Radio’s “Live Lounge”
• Captain Herb Emory Triple Team Traffic Center
This is a one-hour walking tour. Parking at WSB-TV is free. The building is handicap accessible. Click here for directions. Any questions for us? Enter below or call 404-897-7000.
