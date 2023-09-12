Green and Growing Events

The Meaning of Flowers w/ N. Fulton Master Gardeners at the Roswell Library - Tuesday, September 12th at 10:30 a.m.

Basics of Beekeeping hybrid course, live lectures w/ Clemson Extension - September 12th - 28th

Master Naturalist course at the Dunwoody Nature Center - Wednesday, September 13th

Green Meadows Blue Bird Trail Fundraiser at Marietta Wine Market - Wednesday, September 13th at 5 p.m.

GA Audubon Webinar: Building Better Backyards for Birds - Thursday, September 14th at 7 p.m.

Atlanta’s Changing Tree Canopy Coverage with Tony Giarrusso - Thursday, September 14th at 7 p.m.

Cherokee Co. Master Gardeners expo and demo garden tours - Saturday, September 16th 9 a.m. - noon

September open day at Atlanta Carnivorous Gardens in Snellville - Saturday, September 16th

Reptile Expo at Georgia International Convention Center - September 16th & 17th

Back to your Roots Farm Fair at Chattahoochee Nature Center - Sunday, September 17th at noon

Managing diseases in vegetable crops with AgLanta (webinar) - Monday, September 18th at 7 p.m.

Pollinator Workshop with Cobb Co. Farm Bureau - Tuesday, September 19th at 10:30 a.m.

Plant ID Workshop, with Georgia Audubon - Tuesday, September 19th at 5:30 p.m.

Cobb Co. Master Gardeners’ Webinar - Raised Bed Vegetable Gardening - Tuesday, September 19th at 7 p.m.

N. Georgia State Fair in Marietta - September 21st - October 1st

Electronics, Shredding, Plastics & Styrofoam Recycling in Alpharetta - Saturday, September 23rd

Riverfest 2023 at Etowah River Park in Canton - September 23rd and 24th

Hall Co. Master Gardeners’ Fall Expo - Friday & Saturday, September 29th & 30th

Intown Atlanta GNPS Native Garden Tour - Saturday, September 30th at 10 a.m.

Essential Gardening: Planting Fall Bulbs w/ Cherokee Co. Master Gardeners - Saturday, September 30th at 10 a.m.

Duluth Fall Festival - September 30th and October 1st

Georgia Master Gardener Symposium in Gainesville - Friday & Saturday October 13th & 14th

Georgia Peanut Festival in Sylvester, Ga - October 20 & 21

Ga Arborist Association 25th annual Tree Climbing Competition - November 3rd - 5th

GA Sod Producer Field Day - November 6 - 7 in Fort Valley, GA

