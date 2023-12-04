12 Days of Christmas with Mark Arum

The mark Arum Show is giving you 12 Days of Christmas with a chance to win a $100 Publix Gift Card! Listen each weekday for a chance to win.

Brought to you by Publix. Where Shopping is a Pleasure.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/4/23-12/19/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Twelve (12) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) prize, consisting of one (1) Publix Gift Card values at $100 each. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3

