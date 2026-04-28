WATCH: Jason Aldean gets to ask Luke Bryan one no-limits question

Even though Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan have known each other for years, there’s still a few things they don’t know each other.

When asked what he’d like to know about Luke Bryan, Aldean said he wants to know how he gets his teeth to be so white.

“I don’t know if you guys watch ‘Friends’. Remember the episode where Ross’ teeth are glowing? I feel like that’s Luke,” said Aldean.

Bryan claims he’s never done any major bleaching on his teeth, though he uses white strips from time to time.

“I’ll about once every three months throw a little white strip in, but that’s about it. Just clean living,” said Bryan.

Bryan’s question for Aldean? How does he tolerate tequila shots so well?

>>PHOTOS: Live Between the Hedges April 2026

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