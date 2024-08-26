Rising Atlanta comedian who went viral making skits, now working on movies, other projects

ATLANTA — The last 24 years has truly been a journey for rising Atlanta comedian Qadir Sadiq, who is best known as the “Peachtree Prophet.”

The comedian known as QueH3ff on Instagram has made dozens of skits and videos on social media and YouTube that have garnered millions of views, likes, saves and shares collectively. In those videos, Instagram reels, and skits, Sadiq talks about Atlanta, living in Georgia, and turning negatives into positives. He knows how to have comic relief when dealing with real life situations.

After finishing high school in 2000, Sadiq moved to Atlanta from Tuskegee, Alabama and never left.

“Atlanta is my homebase and I love the reception that I get when I’m out,” he said. “I’ve always been a comedic person. I’ve been doing comedy since 2015 but I didn’t take it serious until 2022. I’ve done plays in high school but didn’t take it seriously until now. I did a show on Starz and I did a court show.”

He has made hundreds of skits and videos showing his raw talents, fresh southern accent, and unique view of life situations. He made a skit on How to Survive in Atlanta and it earned millions of views on social media.

Sadiq says although he began making comedy videos in 2015, he didn’t start taking it seriously until around 2022. That’s when his popularity grew and he knew his talents for comedy could lead him to a better path.

“It took off and I’m so grateful,” Sadiq said. Sadiq says not only is comedy one of his main passions, it motivates him everyday.

“It helps me to do comedy to give me an outlet. It helps to constantly produce content. That’s kind of like my peace state of mind,” Sadiq said.

He named acting legend Dave Chappelle as his favorite comedian and one of his biggest influences. He said, “I really love Dave’s storytelling. That’s my ultimate goal is to have a skit show.”

One thing that has also helped Sadiq on his journey is being around and working with great, genuine, talented content creators and comedians.

Sadiq mentioned comedians and content creators such as Keon The Young Big Homie, Amanda Lee, Janae Summers, and Lola Kash as a part of his family in Atlanta.

“Everyone who I’ve worked with are an extended part of my family,” he said. “They’re like my adopted family. The people who I’ve worked with, we’ve really created a bond outside of the content space. Janae Summers is on Kountry Wayne’s tour right now.”

Sadiq said once he made one video with different comedians, it went viral.

“Everyone from Lola Kash, Keon The Young Big Homie, Amanda Lee, everyone I met on the journey, they were just cool people,” he said. “I adopted them and they adopted me and we kept working and creating content. We all just came together and piggy back off of each other.”

He met 1 Big Homie and Lola Kash over a year ago when he was scheduled to be a part of a podcast highlighting metro Atlanta content creators. He says he met Lola Kash through a group text with other content creators. He met Keon The Young Big Homie at hip-hop icon T.I.’s restaurant Trap City Café and built an instant bond.

“When I was transitioning into stand-up, I bumped into him at T.I.’s spot Trap City Café and we clicked up,” he said. “From then on, every day we stayed in touch. All of our first videos together worked really well. We brought Lola because everybody’s chemistry is so good together.”

“Right now, we’re at eight episodes. Once we get to 10, we’re going to start dropping,” he added.

For fans or fellow content creators and actors who wish to work with Sadiq, he says its best to contact his manager.

If you click the link in his bio, you can contact him for bookings through his manager. He says his DMs are full with messages.

“I’m more inclined once I meet you, if I feel your energy is good, then let’s work,” he said. “I don’t care about your following or how big your page is. If you got good energy, and I can see integrity, I’m rocking with you and we’re going to work.”

The rising Atlanta comedian says he is grateful that his fans and supporters love him and his comedic style and looks forward to what’s next in his career.

“I’m working on two more movies this year and I’m going to be on YouTube more,” he said. “I have two shows that I’m doing. From here on out, people are going to be seeing a lot of me. I’ll be doing shows in Atlanta. I’m going to keep working. Sky’s the limit.”

You can view QueH3ff’s skits and comedy videos on YouTube channel by clicking here. You can connect on his Instagram page by clicking here.