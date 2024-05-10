Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan arrive in Nigeria for the Invictus Games, to meet with wounded soldiers

By CHINEDU ASADU
ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in Nigeria on Friday to champion the Invictus Games, which he founded to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick servicemembers and veterans, among them Nigerian soldiers fighting a 14-year war against Islamic extremists.

The couple, visiting the West African nation for the first time on the invitation of its military, arrived in the capital, Abuja, early in the morning, according to defense spokesman Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau.

Harry and Meghan will be meeting with wounded soldiers and their families in what Nigerian officials have said is a show of support to improve the soldiers’ morale and wellbeing.

