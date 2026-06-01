NEW YORK — Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are married, local officials in London confirmed to The Associated Press.

They tied the knot Sunday at Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Photographs of the couple leaving the town hall began to circulate on social media Sunday, depicting Lipa, 30, in a white skirt suit by Schiaparelli, news outlets reported, citing a press release. She also wore a wide-brimmed hat and matching gloves. Turner, 36, was shown in a navy suit.

Representatives for Lipa and Turner did not immediately respond to AP’s request for comment.

The pair first sparked relationship rumors at the beginning of 2024.

Lipa confirmed her engagement to Turner last year after months of speculation in a cover story for British Vogue's July issue. Fans had theorized the ring Lipa began sporting in photos in December 2024 signaled an engagement.

The London-born, British Albanian singer is celebrated for revitalizing a disco-pop sound in the musical mainstream, beginning with the release of her 2017 self-titled album and carrying through 2020’s “Future Nostalgia” and 2024’s “Radical Optimism.”

"Dance music has such a long history of creating such a safe space. And I just want to embody that," she told the AP.

She has won three Grammys and boasts five top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Turner is known for his roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" movies as well as the George Clooney-directed "The Boys in the Boat" and World War ll drama series "Masters of the Air" on Apple TV+. He recently starred opposite Elizabeth Olsen in "Eternity," a clever romantic comedy about the afterlife.

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