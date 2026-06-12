Judge denies Kennedy Center request for pause in ruling ordering Trump's name removed from building

WASHINGTON — A judge on Friday denied a request from the Kennedy Center to pause a ruling ordering President Donald Trump’s name removed from building.

Unless the Kennedy Center decides to appeal the decision from U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, the decision raises the prospect that Trump's name will be removed from the building. In his ruling last month, Cooper said only Congress could institute a change to the Kennedy Center's name and ordered that references to Trump be removed by Friday.

A Kennedy Center spokesperson didn't immediately comment on the ruling. Workers were seen building scaffolding around a section of the building that includes Trump's name.

Last month, Cooper ruled Trump’s name was illegally added to the iconic Washington performing arts facility. Late Thursday, Trump’s handpicked board at the center mounted a last-minute effort to keep his name on the facade of the iconic performing arts facility but Cooper refused to stay his order.

A June 4 memo to staff from the Kennedy Center's Office of General Counsel said email signatures, letterhead and other documents must reflect the name as "The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts" or "Kennedy Center."

The Kennedy Center's website has dropped Trump's name. And an earlier email sent to members offering ticket packages for the June 28 Mark Twain Award for American Humor ceremony came from the Kennedy Center without including Trump's name.

After ignoring the Kennedy Center for much of his first term, Trump has wielded tremendous influence over the venue during his return to office. Just a month into his second term, he ousted the center's previous leadership and replaced it with a board of trustees that named him chairman.

In his earlier ruling, Cooper also blocked the administration from closing the cultural and arts venue for major renovations that had been planned to start in July and last for two years.

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