China executes man for poisoning billionaire linked to Netflix's '3 Body Problem'

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Chinese authorities have executed a man convicted of using poison to kill a billionaire gaming tycoon linked to the Netflix adaptation of “The Three-Body Problem” over a professional dispute, local media reported Tuesday.

Xu Yao was found guilty of killing Lin Qi, the founder of the Shanghai-based Yoozoo Games, which holds the film adaptation rights for the blockbuster science-fiction trilogy known by the title of its first book, "The Three-Body Problem."

The sci-fi trilogy, by Chinese author Liu Cixin, has been translated into more than 40 languages and adapted into television and game productions including Netflix’s popular "3 Body Problem" series released in 2024.

Xu, the former head of a subsidiary of Yoozoo Games, poisoned Lin in December 2020 over being sidelined by the founder shortly after Xu helped his superior land the Netflix deal, local media reported.

Xu was convicted in 2024 and executed on May 21, according to local media reports.

Lin’s company confirmed the execution in a statement Tuesday on the Weibo social media platform.

“Recently, the case concerning Mr. Lin Qi, the founder of Three-Body Universe, has finally reached its conclusion, and justice has ultimately been served,” the statement read.

“All of us at the company are deeply grateful for the upholding of justice,” it continued.

Yoozoo Games did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a request for additional comments.

The Shanghai High People's Court did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

According to local media reports, Xu spent hundreds of thousands of yuan (tens of thousands of dollars) to buy highly toxic substances online, including alpha-amanitin, a lethal compound found in some poisonous mushrooms.

He disguised the poisons as probiotic pills, as well as put them inside coffee capsules, water containers and whisky bottles, which he then shared with Lin and other company employees.

Lin was taken to the hospital in December 2020 and died a few days later. He was 39.

Several others fell sick but recovered, according to local media.

“The Three-Body Problem” series has been hugely popular both in China and abroad. Liu, its author, became the first Chinese writer to win the prestigious Hugo Award, the genre’s biggest prize.

Domestically, the works spurred the growth of a sci-fi industry spanning movies, video games, books, magazines and exhibits.

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