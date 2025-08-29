Just in time for the start of football season: The best tailgate recipe ever.

If you’re looking for a super quick and easy dish that you can literally throw together for cookouts, tailgates, and even a weekday dinner, you’ve come to the right place!
This Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pasta Salad will be a crowd favorite for sure.
It takes about 10 minutes to put together and it’s only 4 ingredients.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 package of cheese stuffed tortellini (you can find it in the refrigerated section). Go for the family size (18-20oz)
- 1 package fully cooked grilled chicken breast strips (16oz-22oz). These are in the refrigerated deli section
- 1 package of bacon. You can cook it yourself or get the pre-cooked. (16 oz or about 18 slices)
- Ranch dressing
- (OPTIONAL) Broccoli florets
- (OPTIONAL) Cherry tomatoes halved
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook pasta according to package instructions
- If you choose to cook the bacon yourself, cook it until it is crispy. If you choose pre-cooked bacon, microwave it according to the package instructions until it is crispy. Once cooked, chop/cut into 1/2 inch pieces
- Chop/cut the grilled chicken strips into 1/4-1/2 inch pieces
- Add the bacon, pasta, and chicken into a large mixing bowl. Add in the ranch dressing until all of the ingredients are wet. There’s no such thing as too much ranch dressing :)
- Throw in the broccoli and tomatoes if you’re adding those for a little color!
- Refrigerate until it’s time to serve so that you can serve it cold. ENJOY!