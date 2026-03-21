As a new mom who's in the market for infant nutrition formula, two critical components you should look for are prebiotics and probiotics, as they can help bridge the gap between breast milk and formula milk.

Both help promote baby gut health and a more diverse gut microbiome. They're naturally found in breast milk, but not all infant formulas have them.

Prebiotics and probiotics in infant formulas are also becoming more crucial because not all new moms can produce enough or any milk. As a study published in IntechOpen notes, primary lactation failure can affect approximately 5% of mothers who've had prior breast surgeries or have hypoplastic (underdeveloped) breasts.

By better understanding these two components of food, you can make more informed decisions regarding breastfeeding, formula milk, and infant digestive health.

What Are Prebiotics and Probiotics?

Prebiotics and probiotics are both parts of food.

Prebiotics are types of specialized plant fibers that serve as "food" for probiotics. There are many prebiotic foods, including:

Root crops and vegetables: Garlic, onions, leeks, jicama, asparagus, broccoli, and cabbage

Fruits: Bananas (particularly those that are slightly green), watermelon, apples, and berries

Grains and legumes: Beans, lentils, oats, barley, quinoa, and wheat bran

Nuts and seeds: Cashews, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts

Probiotics, on the other hand, are live organisms (beneficial bacteria and yeasts). Fermented foods are among the best sources of these "helpful" or "good" microorganisms.

Examples include:

Yogurt with live or active cultures

Kimchi

Miso

Kombucha

Tempeh

Kefir

Sauerkraut

You can also find both prebiotics and probiotics as supplements, either as stand-alone or together (called "synbiotics"). They're in "fortified" foods, too, such as dairy products, cereals, and infant formula like HiPP Organic Formula.

Is It Good to Have Prebiotics and Probiotics Together?

Prebiotics serve as food for probiotics. However, you don't have to take them exclusively together for them to work.

As Healthline explains, taking prebiotics for probiotics can make the latter more effective, though.

Why Are Prebiotics and Probiotics in Infant Formula Now More Crucial Than Ever?

Prebiotics and probiotics in infant formula are growing in importance as they can help bridge the nutritional gap between breastfed and formula-fed infants. They can help promote a healthier gut microbiome, support immune system development, and potentially assist with gastrointestinal issues.

Bridging the Gap When Breastmilk Isn't Available

Primary lactation failure is rare, but it's not the only reason new moms experience difficulties producing breast milk. Some mothers, for instance, may have a health condition that can interfere with milk production, particularly during the first few days after birth.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one example. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates this condition affects 10% to 13% of reproductive-aged females.

Moms who experience difficulties with milk production shouldn't give up, but they may have to rely on infant formula during times when they can't produce milk.

The problem is that many formulas aren't good at "mimicking" breastmilk, but high-quality infant formulas fortified with prebiotics and probiotics are.

Promoting a Healthier Gut Microbiome

Mimicking breast milk as closely as possible is one of the ways a quality fortified formula benefits babies and lets them enjoy prebiotic and probiotic advantages.

One of these perks is to have a healthier gut microbiome, which is vital to nutritional absorption and long-term health.

A study published in Frontiers, for instance, noted that prebiotics in early life support healthy enteric bacterial growth and that probiotic supplementation in early life may contribute to reduced risks of childhood diseases. It also noted how synbiotic supplementation may help improve gut health and resilience in early childhood.

Supporting Immune System Development

Prebiotics and probiotics in infant formula can also contribute to babies having better overall immune function and health.

A study published in PubMed Central noted the following functions and benefits of probiotics and prebiotics:

Probiotics maintain the integrity of the gut barrier while shaping immune responses and promoting immune cell growth

Probiotics suppress harmful bacteria while fostering beneficial ones

Prebiotics nourish probiotics, which are beneficial microorganisms that boost immune responses and improve gut health

Helping With Gastrointestinal Issues

Since prebiotics and probiotics promote a healthier gut microbiome, they can also aid in restoring or maintaining gut balance in infants. They can help strengthen the intestinal barrier while reducing inflammation, too.

Because of these potential benefits, both can be particularly helpful for little ones who suffer from colic, constipation, and diarrhea.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Signs Your Baby Needs Prebiotics or Probiotics?

If your little one suffers from frequent digestive woes that manifest as colic, excessive gas, and intense crying, they may benefit from prebiotics and probiotics. Feeding them infant milk fortified with these specialized fibers and beneficial microorganisms is also a smart move if you have problems producing milk or cannot breastfeed.

Bowel movement irregularities may also signal poor gut health or imbalances, problems that probiotics and prebiotics may help with. The same goes for skin issues like persistent diaper rash or eczema.

Just remember to seek the advice and approval of your baby's doctor (pediatrician) before giving them their first infant formula or making any changes to their diet.

What Natural Probiotics Are Good for Infants?

In addition to breast milk or fortified infant formula, your baby may also get their probiotics from natural foods, once it's safe for them to consume anything other than milk, and as advised by their pediatrician (usually at 6 months old or so).

Plain, full-fat yogurt and kefir are good places to start. You can also try giving them pasteurized miso and pureed fermented vegetables.

Again, please ask your baby's doctor before giving them any of these foods and making any dietary changes. If the pedia gives you the green light, start slow and introduce one food at a time over a period of two to three days.

Doing so can help you monitor for any potential allergies.

Learn More About Infant Health

Infant formula fortified with prebiotics and probiotics can benefit infants, particularly those who don't always breastfeed. By closely mimicking breast milk, it can help support a healthier gut microbiome, immune system, and tummy health.

Discover more health, wellness, and nutrition guides like this or read up on the latest current events by checking out the rest of our news platform.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.