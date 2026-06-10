You can enjoy caffeinated drinks even if you're not a coffee fan. Energize your mornings and lunch breaks with a green matcha latte or earthy tasting yerba mate. Take a shot of energy drinks that give you a caffeine boost in a variety of flavors, along with other nutrients.

The FDA advises adults to avoid consuming over 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, which amounts to two to three 12-fluid-ounce cups of coffee. If you're trying to avoid caffeine completely, remember that it's in other products, from tea to even chocolate. However, these other products often have lower caffeine levels, along with other additions that can make them more palatable to various age groups and activity levels.

Why Are Some People Avoiding Coffee?

The caffeine in coffee can pack a heavier punch than other drinks with it. Java tends to have the highest levels of caffeine, which can create other physical side effects like racing heart rates and potentially high blood pressure. It can also create anxiousness in those who are genetically sensitive.

Because of elevated levels of caffeine, drinking coffee can affect one's sleep as caffeine binds to adenosine receptors in the brain, which blocks the chemical that alerts your body to being tired. Therefore, those people with this genetic marker who make the mistake of drinking coffee in the afternoon may complain about being up all night.

Even without caffeine, coffee is highly acidic. It can cause major digestive issues in people, from ulcers to Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Drinking some can create severe heartburn or bloating.

What Are Some Other Caffeinated Drinks to Consider?

Enjoy the combination of tea and a latte with a hot or cold matcha drink, made from powdered green tea. Matcha tea caffeine is easier to process thanks to L-theanine, an amino acid that provides sustained energy and focus without the jitters. It even tastes great in ice cream form.

Get a taste of South America by sipping on some yerba mate. According to Healthine, Yerba mate contains about 80 mg of caffeine, a similar amount in the average cup of coffee. Some describe its earthy taste as bitter or smoky, and if you drink it traditionally, it's prepared in a gourd and consumed through a metal straw, with water continuously added as you drink.

Chai tea is a delicious concoction of black tea blended with strong herbs and spices. Chai is often known as much for its distinctive, pleasing smell as it is for its robust flavor.

If you're not into tea or earthy flavors, consider getting your daily boost from extra-strength energy shots. These drinks come in a variety of flavors, from Boston Cream Donut to nostalgic ones like red licorice. Get fruitier options like Peach Mango.

Energy drinks expanded further by providing cleaner and more diverse options that may have brain-boosting amino acids and gut-healthy nutrients. If you're looking for low-sugar or sugar-free caffeine drinks, more brands have this option. Like matcha, some energy brands are adding L-Theanine for its sharp focusing help.

Are These Other Drinks Potentially Healthy?

Yerba mate has many health benefits since it has:

Plant compounds that provide antioxidants

Vitamin C

Vitamin B6

Iron

Calcium

Thiamine

Riboflavin

Black and green tea come from the same Camellia synthesis plant, but black tea goes through fermentation. If you drink fewer than four cups of black tea daily, such as Chai, it may be associated with a lower risk of heart disease. Additionally, it only has 48 mg of caffeine, much less than coffee.

Matcha is definitely a healthy beverage thanks to naturally occurring antioxidants and nutrients. Drinkers get more of these elements than from drinking regular green tea because Matcha is made from the entire ground leaf; you're not just drinking the hot water a tea bag has been infused in.

You can enjoy alertness while consuming matcha without jittery crashes. Regular consumption is also associated with greater heart and brain health, according to AARP.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Gen Z Obsessed With Matcha?

One of the reasons why Gen Z is increasingly obsessed with matcha drinks is because of the sustained, slow-release energy boost they get without crashing. It also reflects a more health-conscious aesthetic that more people are going for.

It's bold, green color photographs well, making it prime content for social media for anyone who wants to show off where they're getting their caffeine for the day.

Matcha itself is associated with mindfulness, as a traditional ceremony takes its time as you blend it in a cup with a whisk.

How to Be Energized Without Caffeine?

There are other ways to get your energy spikes without relying only on caffeinated drinks. Start moving around, take a 10-minute walking break, as exercise triggers your endorphins and improves oxygen flow.

Hydration is essential as dehydration quickly zaps your energy and makes your heart work overtime. Gulp down a large glass of water immediately if you're feeling sluggish.

You can also quickly reset your brain with a catnap for about 15 to 30 minutes; if you sleep for over that time, it can cause grogginess.

Step outside to get some natural sunlight, which helps regulate your circadian rhythm and will boost your alertness and mood. Taking a quick cold or hot shower stimulates your senses and circulation. Use plants or fruits for aromatherapy, like lemon, peppermint, or lavender, to also give you a boost.

A Caffeine Buzz Is No Longer Required

While Java is still a popular drink, there are several other caffeinated drinks to consider for a calming, brain-boosting buzz. With a range of drinks from chai tea to matcha to energy drinks in a range of flavors, you're taking additional antioxidants and minerals that can help your body in other ways.

When you go hang out with your friends or family for a coffee break, most coffee shops already have these alternatives available, so you're never shut out of the drink socialization scene.

Are you thirsty for more content? Grab an energized drink and cozy up with some more articles on our website.

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