Roadside assistance is your chance to get to safety if you experience any sudden car trouble. However, before you choose this service, you need to know whether it is right for you. Weighing the costs you pay against the benefits you receive will make decision-making easy.

Reports as per AAA show that nearly 27 million crisis roadside service calls were made across America in 2024. When your car stops working on a lonely road, it can cause a lot of panic.

If you're stuck on the road, emergency roadside support can make its way to you. They will come, fix your issues, and ensure you're back on the road. As you enjoy the benefits of roadside help, you should evaluate the costs to know whether you're getting value for your money.

What Is the Difference Between Insurance and Roadside Assistance?

Some drivers confuse roadside assistance with car insurance. However, you get different services from these two plans.

Purpose

Roadside help services will assist you as soon as you call and report a car breakdown. You can get help if you have issues with:

Flat tires

Lockouts

Dead batteries

Running out of fuel

On the other hand, you'll need car insurance if you're involved in an accident or theft. They will give you financial compensation for car repair or replacement.

Response

If you contact roadside assistance, you get direct emergency help. They'll be right by your side in minutes or hours, depending on where you are.

On the other hand, you have to file a claim process if you need car insurance. The process involves paperwork, evaluations, and waiting for approval.

Administrative Process

The process is swift. As soon as you call roadside help services, the technicians rush to your side to solve your car issues.

With car insurance, you can expect to wait longer. Before you get your compensation, you have to deal with a lot of paperwork, garage visits, and insurance companies.

Frequency of Use

You may call roadside assistance technicians many times during the year, especially if you drive an old car. However, getting access to your car insurance can be rare. Most motorists tend to file insurance claims approximately once every 17.9 years, as per CoverHound reports.

How Much Does Roadside Assistance Cost?

The money you will spend on roadside assistance can range between $20 and $150 in a year. Here is what you need to know:

Standalone Plans

A separate roadside assistance plan can be costly. You can pay nearly $60 for a year of basic coverage and up to $150 per year.

Insurance Add-Ons

Unlike standalone plans, roadside assistance cost add-ons you get from insurance companies are cheaper. This cost-effectiveness can help you save money.

How Much Is Roadside Assistance Without Insurance?

Without a roadside assistance insurance plan, you can pay around $65 to $420 per year. Here are some services you may pay for:

Towing Cost

Depending on where you are, you may pay about $75 to $200+ for a towing service in Lawrenceville, GA. You can access towing services 24/7.

Locksmith Service Cost

You can expect to pay between $50 and $150 for a locksmith service. Paying gives you access to services such as unlocking your car and rekeying your lock.

Mechanical Labor Cost

If you need mechanical labor, you can pay about $50 to $100. With these costs, you can get:

Battery jump-starts

Battery installations

Help with spare tires

You'll also have to cater to the labor used to fix these minor mechanical issues. The price can fluctuate depending on the type of car you have and the area where it broke down.

What Are the Benefits of Road Assistance?

No one plans to get stranded on the road, but sometimes your car can let you down. If you're wondering, "Is roadside assistance necessary?" here are some advantages of the service:

Fast Help

One of the key benefits of roadside help is quick access to help. Technicians dealing with roadside assistance are a phone call away. They'll come in quick to save you.

Peace of Mind

Roadside assistance gives you peace of mind. If you're on an unsafe route, you can relax knowing that professional help is available in case you need it.

Saves You Money

The cost of roadside help can add up, especially if you have to pay out of your pocket. If you can get reliable plans, you won't have to deal with the surprise expenses.

Is Roadside Assistance Worth It for You?

You have to know if you should get a roadside assistance plan. Here are some factors to consider:

The distance you drive and the areas you drive to

Your car's age and condition

How you maintain your car

If you always travel alone or with kids, roadside assistance can make you feel safe on the road. It makes the situation less stressful.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are You Supposed to Tip the Roadside Assistance Guy?

Tipping isn't a must, but the roadside assistance technicians will appreciate it if you do. These experts help you during some of your most stressful moments. You can show your appreciation by giving them a little tip.

If you aren't able to tip, it's also okay. You can show appreciation with a simple thank you or by writing positive feedback on their website.

What Is the Best Time to Call Roadside Assistance?

You can call roadside help anytime your car breaks down. When you call the emergency roadside support team, you should know what information to give them. They will ask for your precise location, vehicle details, and the problem you're facing.

Who Pays If You're Hit by an Uninsured Driver?

If an uninsured driver hits you, you can sue them for damages. Just start a legal personal injury claim against this driver. Additionally, you can also file an uninsured motorist claim with your own insurance.

Protect Yourself With Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance will save you when your flat tires or dead batteries let you down. You can get this service from car insurers as an add-on to your car insurance. If you don't want to mix the two, you can decide to choose a specific provider.

