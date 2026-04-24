A lot of car owners end up paying hidden fees, dealing with damaged vehicles, or losing their cars after requesting shipping services. If you want to ship a car across the country safely, you need to verify the carrier's credentials, prepare your car, and know how scammers work.

The US car industry is a huge contributor to the local economy. Per EveryCRSReport.com, the sector accounts for nearly 5% of the nation's gross domestic product (GDP).

With this hot market, unscrupulous carriers are looking to prey on you if you're uninformed. Knowing how to deal with auto transport services will help you avoid scams and protect your investment.

What is Cross Country Car Shipping?

Cross-country car shipping involves moving your vehicle from one country to another using expert carriers. You can choose between open or enclosed carriers. Here are reasons why you may decide to consider cross-country car shipping:

Relocation

Seasonal travelling

Buying or selling vehicles online

Dodging long drives and vehicle wear

If you choose reliable vehicle shipping experts for your cross-country transport service, you're assured of your car's safety.

How Can I Ship a Car Across the Country Without Getting Scammed?

Shipping your vehicle can be daunting. To avoid putting your investment at risk, follow these vehicle transport tips.

Verify Credentials

You shouldn't hire a carrier without first checking its federal registration. All legitimate interstate car carriers must be registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Make sure you request DOT and MC numbers. You should then go to confirm their status on the FMCSA SAFER system. If it reads "Active", they're authorized to transport motor vehicles.

Additionally, confirm that the carrier has a physical business address. Be wary of carriers that only seem to operate online.

Recognize Car Shipping Scams

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that over 850,000 vehicles were stolen in 2024. If you want to ship a car across the country, you face a significant theft risk.

Knowing the car shipping scams to expect can protect you from these risks. You're likely dealing with a scammer if they offer bait-and-switch pricing. Scammers often offer a very low quote at the start, then demand a lot of money once they have your car.

Another red flag you shouldn't ignore is carriers asking for full or high upfront payments. Most reputable carriers will only charge a deposit at the start, then ask for the balance after delivery.

Vet Customer Reviews Carefully

Don't just depend on what the carrier says on their website. You should also verify feedback from customers on multiple sites, including:

Yelp

Google reviews

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Specialized sites, such as Transport Reviews

If you notice a lot of customers complaining about the carrier's services, that is a red flag you should avoid.

Check the Insurance Coverage

You should always know the type of protection you get when you book vehicle delivery. Ask for a copy of the carrier's insurance policy to verify coverage limits and deductibles.

While your carrier may have insurance, it is risky to rely only on this. Call your insurance provider to see if they can cover your car during transit.

Finalize the Paperwork Correctly

Your car shipping process must include a Bill of Lading (BOL). This important document serves as your:

Contract

Receipt

Condition report

Don't sign the BOL at delivery until you've personally inspected the vehicle alongside the driver. Signing the document too early often waives your right to a damage claim.

How Can I Prepare Your Vehicle for Transport?

If you want your shipping to be seamless, you have to prepare your car. Here are some steps you can follow:

Clean Your Car

Cleaning your vehicle makes it easier to find any existing damage. Once you're done, take photos and videos of your car from various angles for documentation.

Remove Loose Items

You should take out any loose accessories that can lead to damage during shipping. Some items you can remove include:

Toll tags

GPS units

Custom spoilers

Check Tire Pressure

Make sure you inflate your tires to the recommended pressure. This process helps to prevent damage when the carriers are loading and unloading your car.

Disable Your Alarms

Disable your alarms to stop them from triggering during the shipping process. When you disable them, you protect your car shipping company from any unnecessary complications.

Provide Vehicle Information

Give your carrier all necessary information about your car, including its make and model. This information helps them plan for a safe and efficient transport.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Does Technology Simplify Car Shipping Across Country?

If you're a car owner, you're among the people worrying about the logistics of car shipping. Luckily, modern technology makes things easier in the following ways:

Automated pricing tools offer upfront quotes.

Transportation management systems streamline carrier selection.

Advanced algorithms calculate the best routes.

Real-time tracking helps you know exactly where your vehicle is during transit.

You should leverage these tools if you want a hassle-free experience. With tech, you'll save your time and money while enjoying transparent shipping.

Which Is Better, Open vs Enclosed Car Shipping?

Open transport and enclosed transport differ a lot in terms of protection and cost. Choosing between enclosed and open car shipping is one of the biggest decisions you'll have to make.

An open transport is less expensive. However, your car will be shipped on an open trailer. This situation will expose it to road debris and the elements.

With enclosed transport, your car travels in a covered trailer for extra protection. If you own a high-value car, this method is costly but ideal.

How Long Does Cross Country Car Shipping Take?

Cross-country car shipping takes about five to 10 business days. However, the exact time will depend on the distance, the carrier's schedule, and the route used. Most cross-country car shipping services will let you know where your car is on the route.

Enjoy Seamless Car Shipping Across the Country

If you decide to ship a car across the country, you have to deal with timelines, quotes, and scams. Working with expert carriers can help protect your investment, easing your worries.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.