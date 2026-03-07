From reducing your fall risks to preventing burns and enhancing accessibility, these are just some examples of how the latest bathroom features can help improve overall safety at home.

Key upgrades to consider adding to your bathroom renovation and home safety checklist include a curbless, walk-in shower and non-slip flooring. Anti-scald faucets, strategic grab bar placement, and smart tech integrations are other excellent examples.

With these home safety products for the bathroom, you can cut the risk of injuries from slips, trips, and falls. They're highly common, particularly among older folks. According to a 2026 U.S. CDC report, emergency departments had over 3 million visits related to older adult falls in 2021 alone.

Prevent such accidents and instead, create a safer, more secure (and aesthetic) environment that supports mobility for all ages with the right additions.

What Does Safety at Home Mean?

The term "safety at home" refers to creating a secure living environment so incidents like fires, electrical hazards, illnesses, and injuries are less likely to occur. It involves taking proactive measures to identify and minimize the possibility of these risks.

Examples of measures that help improve overall safety at home include:

Slip, trip, and fall prevention

Fire protection

Childproofing

Regular home maintenance for early hazard detection and risk mitigation

Having an emergency plan

What Are Common Accidents at Home?

The latest data from the National Safety Council shows over 52.6 million medically consulted injuries that occurred in U.S. homes and communities in 2023. It also noted the following to be the primary causes (ranked starting from the most common):

Accidental poisoning Falls Choking Drowning Fire/flames/smoke Mechanical suffocation

How Are the Latest Bathroom Features Improving Overall Safety at Home?

Bathroom safety features are not just for aging adults; they're for everyone, because young kids, teens, and adults can all be at risk of scalds, slips, and falls.

According to UCLA Health, for instance, 80% of falls in the home take place in the bathroom. Most affect older adults, yes, but many others who experience these incidents are younger.

Boost the overall safety at home while also making your bathroom more aesthetically appealing with the following upgrades or additions.

Curbless, Walk-in Showers

The installation of curbless, walk-in showers is among the most popular bathroom remodeling services, particularly among the aging population.

One reason is that these showers are modern, accessible, and barrier-free. They boast a seamless, zero-threshold transition from the bathroom floor into the shower area. Because there's no step or tub wall to worry about, they've become a must-have in the homes of adults who wish to age in place.

Such showers are also wheelchair-friendly, and their open area gives them a more spacious feel and a spa-like ambiance.

Non-Slip Flooring

Non-slip flooring options for showers typically have matte or textured finishes/surfaces. Their grains, grooves, and patterns pressed onto them allow them to provide more friction, grip, and traction, reducing the risks of slips and falls.

Textured ceramic and natural stones (e.g., granite and slate) are some examples of non-slip flooring tiles to consider for your curbless, walk-in shower.

Anti-Scald Faucets With Lever Handles

Anti-scald taps are plumbing fixtures with a specialized design that helps prevent severe burns and thermal shocks from direct exposure to extremely hot or cold water. Some of their key safety features include:

Maintaining a safe, consistent temperature

Ability to adjust the mix of hot and cold water

Reduce the flow in case of pressure drops

Lever-handled taps are also age-friendly and accessible modern bathroom features. Their straight, flat, and geometric lines can be more aesthetic to some people, and they're easier to operate than knobs, as you can turn them on or off with just a simple push, pull, or slide.

Strategic Grab Bar Placement

Grab bars near the toilet and in shower areas can help provide additional support and minimize the risk of slips and falls. Some of them are horizontal, others are vertical, while several have L shapes.

Grab bars have always been functional, but to some, they used to look unattractive and clinical. They've come a long way, however, with many featuring stylish elements like:

Matte black, nickel, or gold finishes

Concealed (hidden) mounting hardware, similar to floating shelves

Versatile, even customizable shapes to match existing furnishing

Smart Tech Integrations

Turn your bathroom into an oasis while upping overall safety at home by integrating technology like voice-activated lighting. Not only does this tech turn the lights on and off, but it can also adjust them based on the task or the ambience desired.

There are also smart safety alarms for seniors you can install in the bathroom, such as medical alert buttons and two-way communication systems. Many options are aesthetically pleasing, with some specifically designed to match modern interiors, while others are customizable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Bathroom Features That Boost Safety at Home Also Improve Home Values?

Yes. The latest bathroom features that make homes safer, from curbless, walk-in showers to accessible lever-handled anti-scald taps and aesthetic, strategically placed grab bars, can also help improve property values and marketability.

Such aging-in-place features are particularly enticing to adults who wish to stay at home for as long as they can as they get older.

Even if you have no plans to sell your home in the near future, these bathroom additions can still be worth it, as they make your home safer, more enjoyable, livable, and convenient for you and your loved ones.

Can You Use These Bathroom Safety Features in Other Rooms?

Yes. You can use most of the safety products discussed in this guide (apart from the walk-in showers) in other areas of your home. Non-slip flooring and anti-scald taps, for instance, are also ideal for kitchen use.

If you have an older adult at home, a grab bar in their bedroom can give them the extra support they need to sit up and get in and out of bed.

Invest in These Nifty Bathroom Features to Enhance Safety at Home

Enhancing safety at home isn't something you should reserve for the future; it's an aspect best considered early, as many bathroom features, from curbless showers to anti-scald faucets and non-slip flooring, can help make everyone safer, whether they're young or old.

Find more informative guides, top stories, and local and national news coverage by browsing the rest of our platform.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.