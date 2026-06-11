When someone does an online search, the Google algorithm finds relevant data from its index to deliver the best results, but it can change a website's traffic anytime. Small businesses can mitigate changes they're seeing by upgrading their content quality level through better sources, optimizing their Google Business profile, and improving site speed.

Search Engine Journal reported that Google launched its May core update on May 21 and completed the rollout on June 2, having an effect on global searches. Such updates were once small and barely noticeable, but now there are over 200 ranking factors in its core that evaluate web pages. While it may seem overwhelming to business owners, having a dedicated team that understands SEO and ranking can help them constantly adjust to this flow.

How Is the Latest Google SEO Update Affecting Small Businesses?

Google updates on SEO are hitting smaller businesses that have relied too heavily on keyword-stuffed or generic content. There is no longer room for thin content, as the focus now is on authentic, real-person, authoritative work that can help build brand authority.

Legitimate backlinks must be secured, and companies must learn to optimize content to help with localized and voice searches. In other words, it may be time for a website/social media audit that showcases a more expert voice over an AI one.

Why Does Increasing Page Rank Matter So Much?

Some businesses may stress over how the Google algorithm has changed their ranking, as it affects visibility. The sweet spot is showing up on the first page related to a user query. If you're buried way down on page 15, you have a far less likelihood of being found by a potential new client.

As you build brand trust and show authoritative, reliable content, you can improve organic rankings and work your way to a top position. The vast majority of users only click the first few results, making those higher rankings surge in target website traffic. As an e-commerce business, that position has a direct link to your potential revenue and profit.

When your brand appears in the first few rankings, it adds to your overall credibility, as many people inherently trust Google's top recommendations. Keeping your content updated to remain on a higher page rank delivers consistent passive organic traffic over time that doesn't depend on paid advertising.

How to Improve Your SEO Rankings With Long-Tail Keywords

When doing your SEO keyword analysis, move away from simple keyword stuffing to long-tail ones that are asking real questions - especially, local search ones. With this tactic, your keyword choice and content you build around it should answer "why," "what," and "how."

Users are often searching for a location, something to buy, or want to learn something. Work your content around that. Body copy and titles should contain location-specific keywords, such as "bakery in Harlem" or "bakery near me."

"Roofing services" is an example of a short-tail keyword, while "when to replace a roof in Alexandria, VA" is a long-tail keyword that you can have in the same blog.

With Google Search Console, you can see where your site ranks with existing terms. In addition to the article's main content, help searchers by addressing their needs in a FAQs section as well.

Even if you have 400 or 500 shorter articles, you should always avoid having a big block of text. Optimize and organize your information naturally using proper headings such as H2 and H3s. These headings and anchor text should include some descriptive target keywords.

If your small business doesn't have someone on staff to handle these updates, it's time to view these search marketing services. That way, you'll have experts who can stay on top of your content and traffic while you focus on your main business needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Backlinks Still Matter After the Google Algorithm Update?

Yes, backlinks remain a core ranking factor, but quality matters far more than quantity. Google now prioritizes legitimate, contextual backlinks from authoritative sources rather than high-volume link building. Focus on earning backlinks naturally through expert content rather than pursuing quantity.

Is SEO changing with AI?

SEO refers to search engine optimization and is the basis of how people can find content online. Don't expect SEO to disappear, but expect it to continuously evolve with the dawn of AI models.

Instead of disappearing, you're seeing SEO transform into answer engine optimization focused on optimizing AI models, human user experience, and conversational searches. AI doesn't understand real-world experience, and brands still want and need human SEO experts. These experts can review a business brand and existing content to work on their presence to build brand authority and trust.

Search engines continuously reward solid content written by actual experts who provide interesting and unique insights that can keep readers engaged. However, AI mostly aggregates already created information from other sources. SEO is focusing more on direct answers, so your content should be structured to answer specific ones very quickly and concisely.

How Long Does It Take SEO Changes to Show Results?

After implementing SEO improvements, it typically takes 4 to 8 weeks to see meaningful changes in rankings and traffic. Google's crawl and indexing process, combined with ranking recalculation, means patience is essential. Tracking changes in Google Search Console helps you monitor progress over time.

Monitor Google Algorithm Updates to Protect Your Business

Any business may worry about the Google algorithm shift, but small businesses can be more affected if they're still trying to build their reputation. That's why it's important for these businesses to understand how to adjust when the shifts happen.

If you're still using basic keywords, it's time to switch to more localized long-tail ones that are answering user questions to help them find locations or how to do things. Structure posts with headings so people can quickly scan them, especially on mobile.

You don't have to do all this work on your own, as there are expert marketers who can constantly scan and rework your website to help you climb the Google page ranks.

Keep learning about SEO and marketing with other articles on our site.

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