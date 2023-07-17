Contests

Your Last Chance to See John Fogerty is with Mark Arum!

John Fogerty

This week, Mark Arum has your last chances to win tickets to see John Fogerty on July 26, 2023, at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/17/2023 - 7/21/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see John Fogerty on July 26, 2023, at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

