Contests

Mark Arum Has Your Chance to Discover Lego Discovery Center Atlanta with Your Family!

Lego Discovery Atlanta

LEGO Discovery Center brings fantasy and creativity together in its 34,000+ square feet of indoor adventure. Families can go on the ultimate LEGO® adventure by creating and playing together as they make their way through 10 unique zones: from building adventures to an interactive ride.


This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show for a chance to win four tickets to discover the adventure with friends/family.

AWESOME IS FOR EVERYONE! LEGO® Discovery Center Atlanta opened with a Certified Autism Center™(CAC) distinction.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/25/2023 - 7/26/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Lego Discovery Center Atlanta (Approx. retail value: $115.98). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!