Mark Arum Has Your Chance to Discover Lego Discovery Center Atlanta with Your Family!

LEGO Discovery Center brings fantasy and creativity together in its 34,000+ square feet of indoor adventure. Families can go on the ultimate LEGO® adventure by creating and playing together as they make their way through 10 unique zones: from building adventures to an interactive ride.





This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show for a chance to win four tickets to discover the adventure with friends/family.

AWESOME IS FOR EVERYONE! LEGO® Discovery Center Atlanta opened with a Certified Autism Center™(CAC) distinction.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/25/2023 - 7/26/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Lego Discovery Center Atlanta (Approx. retail value: $115.98). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group