When Is The First 90 Degree Day in Atlanta?

The month of May can bring wild temperature swings!

Morning lows can dip as cool as the upper 30s to low 40s during the first half of the month, while afternoon highs can vary between the mid 50s and the upper 80s -- depending on the cloud cover.

This week, we won’t experience nearly as wild of a temperature swing, however it will begin to feel like summer as afternoon temperatures climb into the upper 80s on Thursday.

Daytime Temperatures Forecast

It begs the question: When can Atlanta expect temperatures to climb into the 90s?

The answer: Soon!

Atlanta registers its average first 90 degree day on May 31. However, the earliest 90 degree day on record for Atlanta was recorded on April 23, 1980. The latest first 90 degree day occurred on July 28, 1961.

Earliest 90 Degree Day in Atlanta

Average First 90 Degree Day in Atlanta

The hottest temperature recorded in the month of May is 97 degrees, which occurred on May 29, 1941.

Hottest Temperature in May in Atlanta

Hottest Temperatures in May in Atlanta

