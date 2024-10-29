Temperatures are getting cooler -- what to know before decorating for the holidays

Heading into Halloween, temperatures will remain mild in the Metro Atlanta area.

Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and afternoon highs will remain in the upper 70s.

Temperature Trend for Atlanta

However, temperatures will continue to cool heading into November and December, so if you haven’t built your light display yet, you’ll want to soon!

I spoke with WSB Radio Home-Fix-It Show Host Dave Baker to learn the best tips for stringing up the lights around your home.

Q: Dave, what to I need to know when stringing up the holiday lights?

“Let’s start with outside holiday displays outside.”

“Don’t use inside light bulbs outside.”

Q: And why is that bad move?

“They’re not built to be out in the weather.”

“They’re not built for the water, the moisture.

“Just a bad move.”

“Don’t do that.”

“Don’t screw I bolts in around your garage door to hang lights from, all right?”

“They look nice. It makes it look nice. Don’t screw them in underneath your gutter, in your eaves.”

“It looks nice, but the bolts will rust. The wood will rot. Don’t do that.”

“And then you ruined some structures of your home. Yeah, now you need expensive stuff.”

“Don’t put nails into your roof to hold the lines up. They make little special clips now, believe it or not, it’s made out of plastic that you can put up there and just clip them in and you can run the lights on that are very, very modern.”

“If you’re if you’re working up a sweat attaching bulbs to your house, you’re not doing it right.”

