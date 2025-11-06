Severe Drought continues in Metro Atlanta, rain showers on the way this weekend

After weeks of little to no rainfall this Autumn, heavy rain finally arrived during the final week of October.

In fact, nearly 78 percent of the month’s rain fell on one single day -- October 27 -- when 2.07 inches of precipitation was registered at the Atlanta Airport.

Overall, the October rain totals for Metro Atlanta still measured up below average with only 2.66 inches of rain through the end of the month.

October 2025 Rainfall

The Athens area received more rainfall throughout the month, and the region also experienced heavier rainfall on October 27 with 2.55 inches of rain. The Athens area experienced above average rainfall for the month -- 3.75 inches in 2025, compared to the monthly average of 3.34 inches.

Still, any amount of rain is a good thing! The latest Drought Monitor for Metro Atlanta shows some improvement south of I-20, though an area of Severe Drought (D3) still continues in Fayette, Spaulding and Coweta counties.

What Are the Local Impacts of the Drought?

US Drought Monitor

With Extreme (D3) Drought conditions now in south and western Metro Atlanta, local impacts include:

Agriculture suffering economic loss

Landscaping business negatively affected

Majority of hay/grazing is lost

Outdoor burn bans implemented

Rivers and livestock ponds dry up

Mandatory water conservation is implemented

With Severe (D2) Drought conditions now in north and central Metro Atlanta, local impacts include:

Crops are stressed, hay yield is low; planting delayed due to hard soil, dustier conditions than usual

Small streams dry up; river water very low

Tree mortality/death begins

With Moderate (D1) Drought conditions throughout eastern Metro Atlanta, local impacts include:

Crops now vulnerable due to low soil moisture

Lawns and gardens require more watering

Stream, pond levels lower; water temperatures increase

Trees become stressed, prematurely drop leaves.

How Much Rain Is Needed to End the Drought?

According to NOAA and Drought.gov, the area experiencing the Severe Drought conditions will need an additional 5 to 6 inches of rain in the next 4 weeks in order to end the drought.

Precip Needed to End Drought

However, the rest of Metro Atlanta is experiencing satisfactory rainfall amounts, and no additional rainfall is needed in the short term.

Next Chance of Rain This Weekend

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will roll into North and Central Georgia late Friday night, with the bulk of the rain falling early Saturday morning.

Friday Saturday Rain

Another round of rain will roll through late Saturday through Sunday. However, both rounds of rain showers will produce meager precipitation, with only about 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain expected through Sunday night.

QPF Rainfall

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

©2025 Cox Media Group