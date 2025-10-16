Weather

Severe drought conditions continue to develop in Metro Atlanta

By Christina Edwards
Drought Monitor
It rained nearly every day in June, and it rained heavily throughout early August, but the pattern flipped in September and it’s been bone dry ever since!

September 2025 Calendar Data

September Rainfall

The summer “stockpile” of rainwater mitigated drought conditions through July and August, but soil conditions are now deteriorating as we endure the drier Fall months.

Only 0.16″ of rain fell in the Atlanta area in September, and October has been even drier -- 0.05″ of rain has fallen since October 1.

Fall is usually the driest season for Metro Atlanta, but with less than a quarter inch of rain since Labor Day, this is unusually dry!

Average Fall Precipitation in Atlanta

The rain has dried up, but local trees, crops, and vegetation still require regular watering through Fall and into early Winter.

What Are the Local Impacts of the Drought?

With Moderate (D1) Drought conditions now in eastern Metro Atlanta, local impacts include:

  • Crops now vulnerable due to low soil moisture
  • Lawns and gardens require more watering
  • Stream, pond levels lower; water temperatures increase
  • Trees become stressed, prematurely drop leaves.

With Severe (D2) Drought conditions now in south and western Metro Atlanta, local impacts include:

  • Crops are stressed, hay yield is low; planting delayed due to hard soil, dustier conditions than usual
  • Small streams dry up; river water very low
  • Tree mortality/death begins

October 14, 2025 Georgia Drought Monitor

How Much Rain Is Needed to End the Drought?

According to NOAA and Drought.gov, western Georgia will need as much as 3.5 to 5.5 inches of rainfall in the next 4 weeks in order to improve the drought conditions.

How Much to End the Drought

Is Rain in the Forecast Any Time Soon?

Rain will return to the Metro Atlanta area on Sunday as scattered showers and storms roll through North Georgia.

Futurecast Rain Sunday

Rainfall totals will remain meager -- only about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain through Sunday evening -- though any drop of rain would be helpful at this point.

Sunday QPF

