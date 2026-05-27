Over a month’s worth of rain has fallen within one week

The average rainfall for the Month of May is around three and a half inches.

Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta

But some locations have already doubled that amount in the past several days!

The image below illustrates the total rainfall through the past several days, from 12 a.m. Wednesday, May 20 through 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

North Georgia Rainfall

A few notable data points:

Sope Creek Elementary School received 9.39 inches of rain

Woodstock has received 7.88 inches of rain near Highway 92 and Neese Road

The Chattahoochee River at Powers Island near I-285 and Truist Park recorded 6.98 inches of rain

Noonday Creek near the Town Center Mall in Kennesaw received 5.20 inches of rain since last Wednesday

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Airport received 3.26 inches of rain during this time, which is on par with the average monthly rainfall for the month of May -- though it would be nice if it was distributed through the entire month, rather than the final week!

Month to Date Rainfall

However, the Year-To-Date rainfall deficit continues, mainly due to the dry spell endured during the late March through early May time period.

Year to Date Rainfall

Drought conditions continue through the state of Georgia, including the Metro Atlanta area. However, drought improvements are to be expected, and the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update will be released Thursday morning.

Drought Monitor May 19, 2026

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