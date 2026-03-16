Monday weather whiplash! Storms move out, but snow showers move in today!

A potent storm system continues to move through the United States, bringing severe weather to Metro Atlanta earlier this morning.

Right on the heels of the severe storms, Arctic air is quickly funneling into North Georgia.

As a result, temperatures will continue to drop through the course of this afternoon, plummeting into the 30s through the 7pm time frame.

Arctic Blast

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Hour-by-Hour temperatures for the Metro area.

Temperature Drop

The cold air will catch up with lingering moisture in the atmosphere. As a result, snow showers will fall throughout Metro Atlanta!

The animation below illustrates the timing of the change-over from light rain showers to snow showers.

Snow Showers

No accumulation is expected for the Metro area, and ground temperatures will remain too warm for accumulation on the roadways.

However, morning lows will drop into the upper 20s through Tuesday morning. In addition, wind gusts as high as 30 mph will make the “feels like” wind chill values feel more like the low 20s through the Tuesday morning commute!

Tuesday Morning Wind Chill

Warmer temperatures will return, just in time for the first day of spring! Metro Atlanta will rebound back into the upper 70s to low 80s through this weekend.

Temperature Trend

First Day of Spring 2026

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