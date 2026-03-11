Heavy rain, BIG temperature drop on the way Thursday

Afternoon temperatures will continue to climb today, approaching the low to mid 80s throughout the Metro Atlanta area.

The forecast high for today is 83, which would break the record high of 82 set on this day in 1990.

However, the “early summer” feel will come to an end later this evening as a cold front sweeps through the Southern U.S.

Timing the Rain and Thunderstorms

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for tonight into early tomorrow morning.

The bulk of the heavy rain and storms will approach northwest Georgia around sunset, which will help mitigate the severe weather threat. Nevertheless, a few damaging wind gusts are possible in Bartow, Cherokee and Paudling counties between 8pm and 11pm.

Overnight HRRR

Elsewhere, heavy rain will arrive in Metro Atlanta between 10pm and 1am, but this is the arrival of the rain.

Bear in mind that the rain will be slow-moving, and the bulk of the precipitation will be falling during the Thursday morning commute.

Rain showers will taper off from west to east after 9am.

As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain is to be expected from this round of rain.

QPF

BIG Temperature Drop on the Way!

After nearly a week featuring temperatures in the low to mid 80s, this cold front will finally knock temperatures down to a “spring-like” range.

As the cold front makes its way through Georgia on Thursday morning, temperatures will drop from the 60s early in the morning to the upper 40s to low 50s around lunch time.

Cold Front

Enough sunshine will allow temperatures to rise to the mid 50s through the afternoon, but this is still a nearly 30-degree temperature swing compared to the day before.

Temperatures will moderate back into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday, but don’t get too ambitious in the garden!

Another cold front will bring freezing cold temperatures early next week.

Temperature Trend

