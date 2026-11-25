A storm system is currently moving through the Southeast, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to much of the region.

Use the Interactive Radar below to track the rain before any holiday travel today.

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Timing the Rain Wednesday

Cloudy skies continue to loom over Metro Atlanta, and the heaviest rain will arrive later this afternoon through early evening. The main window for the rainfall is between 4pm today through 7am tomorrow morning.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for this afternoon into Thursday morning.

Futurecast Radar for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning

Any Rain for Thanksgiving Thursday?

The storm system responsible for Metro Atlanta’s rainfall will continue to move north towards the Great Lakes, potentially impacting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Locally for the Metro Atlanta region, a few light rain showers are possible after 7am and some spotty showers are possible through Thursday evening. While not a deluge, it may remain too damp for any flag football games in the backyard.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for Thursday morning through the afternoon.

Futurecast Radar for Thanksgiving Thursday

How Much Rain?

Depending on where some of the heaviest bands of rain set up over the state of Georgia, some areas of Metro Atlanta will receive up to 0.5 inch of rain, while others may receive 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall through Thursday morning.

Futurecast Rainfall Through Thursday Morning

Breezy and Cold through the Holiday

The storm system is creating a pressure gradient between the low moving through the Southeast and an area of high pressure near New England.

As a result, a Wind Advisory is in effect for Metro Atlanta as wind gusts as high as 30 mph are to be expected through Thursday morning.

Wind Gusts for Wednesday

Afternoon temperatures will trend about 10 degrees below average through Friday as cloudy skies and breezy conditions will limit daytime highs to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperature Trend for the Next 10 Days

Thanksgiving Climatology in Metro Atlanta

Up early taking care of the Thanksgiving Feast?

Be aware that sunrise on Thursday will be around 7:19 am. The average morning lows are in the low 40s, and that is what we can expect for this year.

Thanksgiving in Atlanta

It won’t be cold enough this year for snow in Metro Atlanta, but snow showers did fall on November 26, 1956! There was enough snow on the ground to register a “trace” of snowfall on that date 70 years ago.

As this year’s storm system moves out of North Georgia later this week, a few snow flurries are possible in the higher elevations of the North Georgia Mountains early Friday morning, but cloudy and cold conditions are to be expected in the suburbs of Metro Atlanta.

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