Going back to the 90s this weekend!

Metro Atlanta was recently blessed with cool temperatures and low humidity, but that trend is coming to an end this weekend.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s through Saturday and potentially reach 90 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Summer Sizzle

Compared to average, this is a touch early for the first 90 degree day in Metro Atlanta, which is May 31.

First 90 Degree Day in Atlanta

However, the city already reached the 90s this year on April 17!

April 2026 Atlanta Data

As the heat and humidity builds this weekend, a few spotty showers will return to the eastern Metro Atlanta area on Sunday afternoon through the evening hours. However, more consistent and steady rainfall is not in the forecast until the middle of next week.

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