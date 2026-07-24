Flood Watch in effect as heavy rain, thunderstorms roll through Metro Atlanta today

Friday’s Outlook

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for today through the late night hours.

Futurecast Radar for Friday, July 24, 2026

Many of the rain showers and thunderstorms will train, or move over the same areas over and over again, much like box cars on a train track.

As a result, Flash Flooding will likely occur in areas where the rain lingers over an area for a prolonged period of time.

Cloud cover will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the afternoon.

Saturday’s Outlook

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar for Saturday morning through the late night hours.

Futurecast Radar for Saturday, July 25, 2026

The showers and storms will be more “hit or miss”, meaning the coverage will not be as widespread compared to the day before. However, some of the storms may still bring torrential downpours to areas that are already hit hard by the previous day’s rain.

Potential Rainfall Totals

Below is the Futurecast Rainfall Total through Sunday morning.

Futurecast Rainfall Total Through Sunday Morning

As much as 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is to be expected for the majority of Metro Atlanta. However, areas north of I-20, including Fulton, Floyd and Hall counties, may receive as much as 2 to 4 inches of rain.

The North Georgia Mountains may also experience up to 4 inches of rainfall, leading to flash flooding conditions in locations like Ellijay, Helen, and Blairsville.

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