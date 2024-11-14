First measurable rainfall in nearly 7 weeks for Metro Atlanta

On average, Fall is the driest month in Metro Atlanta, but Fall 2024 takes the cake!

Average Fall Precipitation in Atlanta

Hurricane Helene dropped nearly a foot of rainfall in the Atlanta area in late September. Before then, the Atlanta area registered a little over an inch of rain in the entire month before the hurricane arrived.

September 2024 Daily Data September 2024 Daily Data for Atlanta, Georgia

Notably, the Metro area nearly experienced a record dry October this year, though a trace of rain was measured at the Atlanta Airport on October 31.

A “trace” means precipitation was observed, but it was too light or too small to be reliably measured. Light rain showers that dampen the ground but are barely measurable in a rain gauge usually create a “trace” of rain.

October 2024 Daily Data October 2024 Daily Data for Atlanta, GA

The first two weeks of November were also trending drier than average, as less than a tenth of an inch of rain had fallen before this week.

November 2024 Data November 2024 Data, thus far, in Atlanta, GA

The rainfall that rolled through yesterday evening through this morning is the most rainfall for Metro Atlanta since Hurricane Helene rolled through in late September, which was 48 days ago, or nearly 7 weeks!

The rainfall will prove beneficial for mitigating the developing drought that continues to impact the state of Georgia, including Metro Atlanta.

As of Thursday, November 14, over 30 percent of the state is experiencing D1 “Moderate Drought” conditions. This area includes the western portion of Metro Atlanta.

U.S. Drought Monitor for Georgia U.S. Drought Monitor for Georgia the week of November 14, 2024

Dry conditions will prevail for the state of Georgia through the weekend. However, additional rain showers are expected to move through the Southeast in the middle of next week.

