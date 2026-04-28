Beneficial rain continues through early afternoon, second round of thunderstorms arrive late tonight

The first round of heavy rain and thunderstorms rolled through Metro Atlanta this morning, and it will continue to bring soaking rains to the parched region through early this afternoon.

Use the Interactive Radar below to track the location of the storms.

Click to Interact



Already, as much as 0.50 inch to 1 inch of rain has fallen, mainly north of I-20.

This first round of rain showers and storms will taper off after 1pm, providing relatively dry conditions for the ride home this evening.

However, second round of heavy rain and storms will arrive late tonight, just before midnight. This second round will continue through early tomorrow morning.

The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour Futurecast Radar through tomorrow morning.

Futurecast Rainfall

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