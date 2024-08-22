Beautiful Fall-Like Weather for the Great Southeast Pollinator Census!

Get ready for the Great Southeast Pollinator Census!

Great Southeast Pollinator Census

This event will take place on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24. During this time, find 15 minutes to sit near your favorite plant and observe the various bugs and insects that help pollinate our local gardens, fields, and farms!

The worksheet below is courtesy of the Great Southeast Pollinator Census -- you can download a version of this worksheet by visiting the website https://gsepc.org/

Great Southeast Pollinator Census Worksheet

Which Day Is Best?

It’s up to you as to which day you would like to sit outside, uninterrupted for 15 minutes. However, as a meteorologist, I would recommend sitting outside on Friday!

Friday afternoon will feature sunny skies and an east wind providing a cool, refreshing breeze. Friday morning lows will be in the low to mid 60s, and afternoon highs will stay in the mid 80s.

However, high pressure will set up over the Southeast on Saturday. High pressure means sinking air, and sinking air compresses as it reaches the ground. That compression causes adiabatic heating, which means the temperature heats up naturally due to the sinking air.

850 Millibar Temperature Anomaly 850 Millibar Temperature Anomaly through next Wednesday, August 28.

As a result, temperatures will jump from the autumn-like mid 80s on Friday to the upper 80s on Saturday.

But wait! There’s more!

High pressure will linger through the middle of next week, which means a heat wave will develop over Metro Atlanta. Temperatures will soar to near 100 degrees by Wednesday, trending about 10-15 degrees above average!

Daytime Highs Forecast





Share Your Pollinator Photos With Me!

