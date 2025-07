WSB Dog of the Month

Meet Tammy – She’s a 3 year old shepherd mix who loves to snuggle! She’s great with new people and kids.

If you make this pup a part of your family, Findlay Roofing will pay your adoption fees! Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.