Smidgen (August 2025)

WSB Dog of the Month

Smidgen (fred strobel)

Smidgen is a 2-year-old mixed breed and weighs about 60 pounds. She’s been with our team to breweries and the BeltLine and gets very excited to meet new people. She’s also excited to meet other dogs but she can come on a bit strong, so she would need a canine friend who can match her high energy. She would probably be a bit much for really young kids (as in bowl them over with her kisses and love) but would do fine with older kids. Smidgen enjoys walks but prefers playtime with her squeaky toys for exercise. She likes napping on the couch and will absolutely try to snuggle up in your lap even though she’s definitely not lap-dog sized!

If you make this pup a part of your family, Findlay Roofing will pay your adoption fees! Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.