More

Smidgen (August 2025)

Smidgen (fred strobel)

WSB Dog of the Month

Smidgen (fred strobel)

Smidgen is a 2-year-old mixed breed and weighs about 60 pounds. She’s been with our team to breweries and the BeltLine and gets very excited to meet new people. She’s also excited to meet other dogs but she can come on a bit strong, so she would need a canine friend who can match her high energy. She would probably be a bit much for really young kids (as in bowl them over with her kisses and love) but would do fine with older kids. Smidgen enjoys walks but prefers playtime with her squeaky toys for exercise. She likes napping on the couch and will absolutely try to snuggle up in your lap even though she’s definitely not lap-dog sized!

If you make this pup a part of your family, Findlay Roofing will pay your adoption fees! Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.

>>CLICK HERE for more featured dogs!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!