Pudding (May 2025)

WSB Dog of the Month

Meet Pudding! This sweet girl is housebroken and quickly settles into a routine, taking care of business like a pro.

If you make this pup a part of your family, Findlay Roofing will pay your adoption fees! Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.

