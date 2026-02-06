Pam (February 2026)

WSB Dog of the Month

Pam is a pittie mix and about 7 months old. Much like other puppies, she’s been returned a couple of times through no fault of her own. We really want to find her a home that sticks! She’s a medium sized girl right now, but she will get a little bigger as she continues to grow. She does well with kids and can be a little dog selective though she has done well with other dogs she’s met at the shelter.

If you make this pup a part of your family, Findlay Roofing will pay your adoption fees! Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.