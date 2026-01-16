Kallen (January 2026)

WSB Dog of the Month

Kallen is a 7-month-old mixed breed (we suspect some shepherd because of her big ol triangle ears). She’s spent most of her life at PAWS and has been adopted and returned twice through no fault of her own. We want to find her a great home where she can continue to grow up with all the love, training, attention, and enrichment she deserves! She’s full of energy and can’t wait to meet you.

If you make this pup a part of your family, Findlay Roofing will pay your adoption fees! Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.