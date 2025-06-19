Flap Jack (June 2025)

WSB Dog of the Month

Meet Flap Jack – The Sweetest Sidekick You’ll Ever Have

Flap Jack is one of those dogs who just gets people. Friendly, fun-loving, and easy to bond with, this young pup wins hearts wherever he goes.

At home, Flap Jack is a total sweetheart. He’s house trained, and after an understandable first-day accident, he’s been doing great. His favorite spot? A cozy comforter in his foster brother’s room, where he’s become such a loyal pal that he now prefers walks with him instead of the adults—adorable, right?

Flap Jack isn’t big on a wide variety of toys, but give him a soft, squeaky one and he’s in heaven. He absolutely loves being outside, whether it’s walks in the park or hanging out near water. He’s also a champ at bath time and has been a cooperative, kind soul in every way.

Flap Jack’s foster family describes him as a “10/10 dog” and feels truly lucky to have fostered him. If you’re looking for a loyal, loving, and slightly goofy best friend, Flap Jack is more than ready to steal your heart.

If you make this pup a part of your family, Findlay Roofing will pay your adoption fees! Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.