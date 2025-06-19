More

Flap Jack (June 2025)

Flap Jack (June 2025) If you make this pup a part of your family, Findlay Roofing will pay your adoption fees! Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.

WSB Dog of the Month

Meet Flap Jack – The Sweetest Sidekick You’ll Ever Have

Flap Jack is one of those dogs who just gets people. Friendly, fun-loving, and easy to bond with, this young pup wins hearts wherever he goes.

At home, Flap Jack is a total sweetheart. He’s house trained, and after an understandable first-day accident, he’s been doing great. His favorite spot? A cozy comforter in his foster brother’s room, where he’s become such a loyal pal that he now prefers walks with him instead of the adults—adorable, right?

Flap Jack isn’t big on a wide variety of toys, but give him a soft, squeaky one and he’s in heaven. He absolutely loves being outside, whether it’s walks in the park or hanging out near water. He’s also a champ at bath time and has been a cooperative, kind soul in every way.

Flap Jack’s foster family describes him as a “10/10 dog” and feels truly lucky to have fostered him. If you’re looking for a loyal, loving, and slightly goofy best friend, Flap Jack is more than ready to steal your heart.

If you make this pup a part of your family, Findlay Roofing will pay your adoption fees! Visit pawsatlanta.org for more information.

>>CLICK HERE for more featured dogs!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!