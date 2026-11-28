HOUSTON — When the Houston Texans host their annual Salute to Service game honoring the military, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. will have a special group of veterans on his mind.

Anderson has developed what he calls a life-changing relationship with the men of Camp Hope, a faith-based program in Houston run by the PTSD Foundation of America that provides housing, treatment, counseling and support in their transition from the military to combat veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Everybody, no matter who you are, should have some type of outlet and some type of place to go to feel safe, to feel secure, to get the help that you need mentally and physically,” Anderson told The Associated Press this week. “But also, they do it for their faith, too, and a lot of those guys have given their life to Christ and to be able to change their lives over and to really realize that a lot of the battles that we go through, we can just give to God.”

Anderson was introduced to Camp Hope last year through his relationship with American National Insurance and immediately fell in love with the program and the work it does. He is honoring the organization this week during the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign with cleats promoting Camp Hope.

Anderson has multiple extended family members who are veterans but said he didn’t realize how difficult life was for many of these men and how vital places like Camp Hope were until he visited the campus in Northwest Houston.

“I didn’t know the importance of it,” he said. “You see veterans sometimes in wheelchairs on the street and stuff like that and you’re like, man, like these are veterans, these are people that helped us and they have no place to go. And so, when I went, it totally changed my whole outlook on everything.”

Anderson is among many Texans players who are active in charitable causes across the city and in their hometowns. Coach DeMeco Ryans said having a player of Anderson’s caliber who is also a giving person is a blessing.

"To me, Will is a complete NFL football player," Ryans said. "A guy who's not only getting it done on the field at an elite level, but he's also showing up as a leader in the locker room. He's showing up as a leader in the community as well. That's what the NFL is all about."

Anderson is having the best season of his four-year career and is a front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. He leads the league with 11 1/2 sacks and his 17 tackles for loss rank second. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week this week after he had five tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a sack for a safety in a win over the Colts last Thursday.

Though he personally is having a great season, the Texans have struggled this year, with just four wins entering Sunday's game against the Ravens. Anderson said with things not going great for the team, his visits to Camp Hope have given him some much-needed perspective.

“Every time I’ve been, it’s always been right on time,” he said. “The season’s kind of been a little bumpy and to be able to get time to spend with them and to see them and just to hear their stories, it’s like a brotherhood up there. And it always just reminds me when I come back up here, how can I be a better brother? How can I be a better teammate? How can I be a better leader for all the guys here?”

Asked if he thought his time bonding with the veterans had made him a better football player, he didn’t hesitate.

“Most definitely, 100%,” he said. “I’ve always felt refreshed leaving there whenever my mind wasn’t in the right place, whenever my spirit wasn’t in the right place. I always got a chance to take myself out of my own lens and step into theirs.”

The facility, which opened in 2012, can house up to 80 veterans at a time and they typically stay from six to nine months. All the programs are provided at no cost and Anderson hopes that people interested in helping will donate to the cause or volunteer their time as he has.

“These are people that have fought for this country to make sure that we’re safe, we’re free,” he said. “They sacrifice time, leaving their family, their kids, putting their mental and physical health at risk for us. And now they’re back here and some of them are not in the best place, so it would mean a lot for us to donate and be there for them as they were there for us.”

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