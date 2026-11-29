MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and former Philadelphia Phillies utility player Edmundo Sosa have agreed to a two-year, $17.5 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized. The agreement was reached late Saturday and first reported by ESPN.

Sosa spent the last four-plus seasons with the Phillies, providing depth at multiple positions with his versatility. The 30-year-old hit .247 with nine home runs and 44 RBIs in 231 at-bats in 2026, playing left field, third base, shortstop and second base. The majority of his career has been spent on the left side of the infield, but his fit with the Twins likely will be on the right side.

Sosa, a native of Panama, made his major league debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018. He was traded to the Phillies midway through the 2022 season. Sosa is a career .256 hitter with a .724 OPS in 569 games.

After trading Royce Lewis to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Twins have openings at first base and second base, with Kody Clemens capable of everyday play at either position. Luke Keaschall, one of the team's best hitters, also could factor in there, but the Twins began giving him time in the outfield last year, and there also is a vacancy at designated hitter.

Regardless of how the infield lines up, the Twins have responded to three straight losing seasons and declined attendance by spending aggressively over the last several weeks. They've committed more than $113 million in new contracts for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, catcher Ryan Jeffers, reliever Kevin Ginkel and now Sosa.

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